Analysts Expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $152.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.05 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other Photronics news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,699.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the first quarter worth $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 104.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 1,493.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Photronics during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PLAB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.42. The stock had a trading volume of 304,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,636. The company has a market cap of $850.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.91. Photronics has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average is $12.05.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

