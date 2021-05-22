Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.32% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MFGP. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BNP Paribas lowered Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Shares of NYSE MFGP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.90. The company had a trading volume of 480,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,358. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08. Micro Focus International has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.54.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 1,891.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

