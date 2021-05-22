Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $556.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will announce $556.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $575.98 million and the lowest is $535.85 million. Five Below posted sales of $200.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 177.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

FIVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $1,819,068.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Five Below by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Five Below by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Five Below by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Five Below by 23.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

FIVE traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.07. 444,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,117. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.37. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a one year low of $96.61 and a one year high of $205.28.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

