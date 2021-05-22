US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.70.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get US Foods alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 7,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $275,087.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,406.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,650,221. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,723 shares of company stock valued at $5,538,652 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter valued at about $2,836,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 18.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 70,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 13,228.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,572,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,008 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 84.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,836,000 after acquiring an additional 705,093 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of US Foods stock remained flat at $$37.99 on Friday. 1,200,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,134. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.47. US Foods has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -60.30 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.