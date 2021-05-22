Analysts Set Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target at $306.62

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $306.42.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Biogen by 5.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,777,361,000 after purchasing an additional 83,027 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 10.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after purchasing an additional 370,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,818,000 after purchasing an additional 37,013 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 23,953.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,000 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIIB stock traded down $3.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.19. 936,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,072. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $363.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.16. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

