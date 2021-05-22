Akropolis Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.40 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded down 23.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 21st. In the last week, Akropolis has traded 54.3% lower against the dollar. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. Akropolis has a total market capitalization of $63.74 million and approximately $16.40 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00067531 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00016898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $368.19 or 0.00985110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00095771 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,070.73 or 0.08215931 BTC.

Akropolis Coin Profile

Akropolis (CRYPTO:AKRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,958,500,912 coins. Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

