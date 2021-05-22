Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.86-2.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.525-1.535 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.930-2.930 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IART. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.36.

Shares of NASDAQ IART traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.29. 1,059,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,414. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.90, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $42.12 and a twelve month high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eric Schwartz sold 2,288 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $159,061.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,513.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 730,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $49,742,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,820,930 shares in the company, valued at $669,198,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,021,412 shares of company stock worth $69,779,620. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

