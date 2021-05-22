Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.490-4.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Altria Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.49-4.62 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MO. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,807,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,521,882. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.