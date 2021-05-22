Base Protocol (BASE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $38,873.00

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. In the last week, Base Protocol has traded down 31.5% against the US dollar. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $38,873.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Base Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.56 or 0.00004134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00068789 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00017294 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.73 or 0.01003757 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00096417 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,153.97 or 0.08358936 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 1,588,451 coins and its circulating supply is 1,112,559 coins. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

