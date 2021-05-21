Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “” from Analysts

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the zero brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports.

Mersana Therapeutics stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.05. 286,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,290. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.05 and a quick ratio of 13.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $977.35 million, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 2.54.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,772.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $143,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at $583,065. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $65,262.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,319 shares in the company, valued at $530,105.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 229.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,122,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,861,000 after buying an additional 534,437 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 246.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 155,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 110,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.