MintMe.com Coin Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 21st. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 1% lower against the dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $275,178.89 and $229.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,051.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,368.86 or 0.06393475 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $667.35 or 0.01801154 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.54 or 0.00481878 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.29 or 0.00162708 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $242.06 or 0.00653303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.21 or 0.00462084 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006859 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.13 or 0.00415998 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

