Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.47) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Sutro Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($2.09). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%.

Sutro Biopharma stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.27. The stock had a trading volume of 368,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,305. Sutro Biopharma has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $842.48 million, a PE ratio of -207.78 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 462.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

