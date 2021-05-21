VITE Market Cap Reaches $48.72 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded down 20.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. VITE has a market cap of $48.72 million and $9.29 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VITE coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VITE has traded down 44.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00103564 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000230 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 42.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Profile

VITE is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,014,749,616 coins and its circulating supply is 482,178,506 coins. The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

