Kelly Humphreys Purchases 20,000 Shares of Raiz Invest Limited (ASX:RZI) Stock

Raiz Invest Limited (ASX:RZI) insider Kelly Humphreys acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.34 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of A$26,800.00 ($19,142.86).

Kelly Humphreys also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Raiz Invest alerts:

On Friday, March 5th, Kelly Humphreys acquired 16,500 shares of Raiz Invest stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.65 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of A$27,225.00 ($19,446.43).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Raiz Invest Limited provides financial services and products through its mobile micro-investing platform in Australia, Indonesia, and Malaysia. It operates in two segments, Raiz Invest Micro-Investing Platform and Other Financial segments. The company's platform offers customers a way to invest money using the Raiz mobile application or through the Raiz Website.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Raiz Invest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiz Invest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.