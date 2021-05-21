Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Raised by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 2.2% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 579.3% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $739,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,251,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,425,000 after buying an additional 35,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 7,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. Mizuho increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $185.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $112.32 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.