Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Lowered by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 2.4% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 16,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Danaher by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,849,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,091,596,000 after purchasing an additional 97,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,611 shares of company stock valued at $6,361,595 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $255.62. 15,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $155.61 and a 12-month high of $261.43. The firm has a market cap of $182.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.79.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.