Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stake Boosted by North Growth Management Ltd.

North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 11.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Best Buy accounts for approximately 2.6% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $14,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Best Buy by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,731 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in Best Buy by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 44,247 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.05.

Shares of BBY stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.66. 55,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,517. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.92 and its 200-day moving average is $112.93. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.23 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $394,868.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,996.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,588. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

