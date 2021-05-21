Trellis Advisors LLC Has $413,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Trellis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,787,982,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chevron by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,171,665,000 after purchasing an additional 368,897 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,397,000 after purchasing an additional 93,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.00. 152,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,796,546. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.99 and a 200 day moving average of $95.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.49%.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.74.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.