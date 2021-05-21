Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 642 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 2.0% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH traded up $1.93 on Friday, reaching $269.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,725. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $277.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $269.79 and a 200-day moving average of $245.14.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.