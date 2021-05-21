Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Lowered to $142.00 at Barclays

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $145.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.81.

EA stock opened at $141.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.53. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $107,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $44,497.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,077.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,942 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $1,152,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 20.3% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $49,721,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.1% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 123,499 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $16,718,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 278,416 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,689,000 after purchasing an additional 17,806 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

