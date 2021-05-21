Truist Securities Increases Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $217.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $185.00 to $217.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Zelman & Associates reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $194.72.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $193.11. The stock had a trading volume of 37,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.42. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $117.00 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The firm has a market cap of $138.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.