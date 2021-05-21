Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $20.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $363.03. 85,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,550. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $217.48 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $347.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of -117.68 and a beta of 1.50.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.13.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,220,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,299,938.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total transaction of $509,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,105. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

