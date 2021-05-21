PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.350-2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.400-9.400 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.42.

Shares of PKI stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $91.87 and a twelve month high of $162.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.61.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

