Boston Family Office LLC Has $25.20 Million Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,937 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank accounts for about 1.9% of Boston Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $25,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,427,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 544,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.84. 4,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,685. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.31. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $96.39 and a one year high of $191.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 15.15%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.19.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

