The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.000-2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:WU traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $24.44. 118,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,685,791. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average is $23.45. The Western Union has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The Western Union’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.34%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Western Union from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.32.

In other The Western Union news, insider Jean Claude Farah sold 28,157 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $660,281.65. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,292 shares of company stock valued at $10,090,029 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

