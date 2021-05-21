ChartEx Market Capitalization Achieves $428,655.99 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded down 58% against the US dollar. ChartEx has a total market cap of $428,655.99 and $25,545.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00063081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.65 or 0.00380541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.60 or 0.00199011 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004051 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $333.83 or 0.00890524 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

