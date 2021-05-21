Idavoll Network (IDV) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $225,542.00

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Idavoll Network coin can now be bought for $0.0274 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. Idavoll Network has a total market cap of $17.18 million and $225,542.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Idavoll Network has traded down 41.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00063081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.65 or 0.00380541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.60 or 0.00199011 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004051 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.83 or 0.00890524 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Idavoll Network

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 627,431,036 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

