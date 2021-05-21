Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Banco Santander (Brasil)’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Banco Santander (Brasil) posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander (Brasil) will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Banco Santander (Brasil).

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 18.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of BSBR traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $7.68. The stock had a trading volume of 542,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.44. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $8.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3419 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSBR. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 114.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 111,054 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander (Brasil) (BSBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.