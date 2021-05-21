Analysts Expect DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will post sales of $33.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.34 million and the lowest is $32.80 million. DHI Group posted sales of $33.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year sales of $134.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $134.38 million to $135.36 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $144.98 million, with estimates ranging from $144.05 million to $145.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.55 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHX shares. TheStreet raised shares of DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of DHX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 85,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,363. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DHI Group has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $3.99. The stock has a market cap of $169.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49.

DHI Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in DHI Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in DHI Group by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 24,634 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DHI Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DHI Group by 45.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,110,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 655,273 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DHI Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

