Brokerages Anticipate Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $310,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) will announce sales of $310,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $290,000.00 to $350,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics reported sales of $290,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.54 million, with estimates ranging from $6.90 million to $8.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,652.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.

AUTL has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Autolus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polygon Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 2,435,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 285,714 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 85.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,272,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,040 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $12,279,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $12,107,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,672,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 107,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $6.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,959. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $352.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.75. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $17.19.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

