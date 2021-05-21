Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IPI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

NYSE:IPI traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.35. The company had a trading volume of 132,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,313. Intrepid Potash has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $39.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $354.30 million, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $59.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the first quarter valued at about $365,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Intrepid Potash by 238.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 146,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 103,520 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Intrepid Potash by 27.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Intrepid Potash in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Intrepid Potash by 8.1% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 30.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

