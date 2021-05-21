S Robson Walton Sells 584,625 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $82,999,211.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Walmart alerts:

On Friday, May 21st, S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $73,773,717.41.

On Friday, March 19th, S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $53,946,527.10.

On Wednesday, March 17th, S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $64,059,886.40.

On Thursday, February 25th, S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60.

WMT traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,581,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,906,906. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.72.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 81.8% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after buying an additional 19,672 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $163,889,000 after buying an additional 86,702 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.