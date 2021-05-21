Brokerages Anticipate Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) to Post -$0.33 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Beyond Air posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, June 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Beyond Air.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

XAIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Beyond Air stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,657. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.71. Beyond Air has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market cap of $105.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of -0.66.

In other news, Director Robert Carey purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $96,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 131,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,082.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XAIR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Beyond Air by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Beyond Air by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Beyond Air in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Beyond Air in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Beyond Air in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beyond Air (XAIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.