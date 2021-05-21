The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 648.13 ($8.47).

SGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Sage Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.06) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Sage Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 630 ($8.23) in a report on Monday. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($10.19) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of LON:SGE traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 670 ($8.75). 3,072,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740,856. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 774.40 ($10.12). The company has a market cap of £7.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 640.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 608.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.05 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

