Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Receives $46.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.17.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Crouse sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $486,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,336.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 16,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $688,587.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,569 shares of company stock worth $6,724,635. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invitae by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Invitae by 34.3% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invitae by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Invitae in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invitae by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVTA traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.15. 2,249,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,415,332. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.65. Invitae has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $61.59. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.11.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Invitae will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

