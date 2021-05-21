Bytecoin Trading Down 42.1% This Week (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 42.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $92.22 million and approximately $475,180.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.26 or 0.00663249 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

