Analysts Expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to Announce $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Pfizer reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $4.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pfizer.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.74.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 39,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $873,000. Finally, Sabal Trust CO raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 789,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,896,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,508,297. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.03. The stock has a market cap of $223.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pfizer (PFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.