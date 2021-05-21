Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Plans Dividend of $0.18

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

NYSE EQH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.98. 2,905,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,282,070. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $35.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.84.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Equitable will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

EQH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upped their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $734,653.92. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $1,822,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,632 shares of company stock worth $9,466,524 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

