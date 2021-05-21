IOTA (MIOTA) Price Down 42.1% This Week

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 16.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 21st. In the last week, IOTA has traded 42.1% lower against the dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $3.15 billion and approximately $249.41 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00002978 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000073 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00102919 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000235 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT). For a more in depth look at the technical design of IOTA read their https://iota.org/IOTA_Whitepaper.pdf. The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number: 111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10) The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens. IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units): “

IOTA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

