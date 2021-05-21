SUN (SUN) Trading Down 46% Over Last 7 Days

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 19.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 21st. SUN has a market capitalization of $86.57 million and $24.08 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN coin can now be purchased for about $17.17 or 0.00045167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SUN has traded down 46% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00063632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.18 or 0.00395115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.16 or 0.00200384 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004015 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $349.16 or 0.00918631 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,042,573 coins. SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

