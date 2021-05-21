BitBall (BTB) Price Reaches $0.0018

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 40.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. BitBall has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $664,396.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,907.01 or 0.99731782 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00035667 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00010129 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00102850 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001171 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000630 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004345 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

