TRON Price Tops $0.0789 on Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0789 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a total market cap of $5.65 billion and approximately $2.59 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TRON has traded down 37.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001166 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001535 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000449 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

