Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.420-1.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.970-5.990 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $399.13.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded up $19.86 on Friday, reaching $362.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,729,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,672. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $347.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.05. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $217.48 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total transaction of $4,334,280.00. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $790,600.00. Insiders have sold 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,105 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

