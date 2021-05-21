Neo (NEO) Market Cap Reaches $4.01 Billion

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 20% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last week, Neo has traded 43.5% lower against the US dollar. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for about $56.82 or 0.00150694 BTC on major exchanges. Neo has a total market cap of $4.01 billion and approximately $1.20 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00064000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.27 or 0.00395870 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00068062 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004176 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Neo

Neo is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neo is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

