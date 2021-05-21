-$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to announce ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.63). Splunk posted earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to $0.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on SPLK shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.83.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,419.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,463,468.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,389 shares in the company, valued at $15,969,706.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the software company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Splunk by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Splunk by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 10,317 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Splunk stock traded up $1.79 on Friday, reaching $118.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,635,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,465. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.62. Splunk has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

