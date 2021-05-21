Analysts Set TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Target Price at $39.86

Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

TCF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In related news, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $139,650.00. Also, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $184,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,802.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,880. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 3,348.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,979,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,413,000 after buying an additional 2,892,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,291,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,844,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,590,000 after buying an additional 1,485,300 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,635,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,439,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCF Financial stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.93. 818,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,744. TCF Financial has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $50.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, analysts forecast that TCF Financial will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

