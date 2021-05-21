Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Transcat reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 118.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Transcat had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.08%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRNS. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Transcat from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti raised shares of Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Transcat from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Transcat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.79.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.98. 65,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $424.27 million, a PE ratio of 63.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.19. Transcat has a 1-year low of $22.87 and a 1-year high of $58.49.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,830 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $363,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $2,799,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,814,897.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 436.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 624,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,665,000 after purchasing an additional 508,379 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat during the first quarter valued at about $7,232,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transcat during the first quarter valued at about $6,450,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Transcat by 29.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 442,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,710,000 after acquiring an additional 101,250 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Transcat by 11.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 815,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,026,000 after acquiring an additional 84,392 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

