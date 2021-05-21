McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Director Elizabeth A. Fetter Sells 1,000 Shares

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MGRC traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.82. The company had a trading volume of 70,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,942. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $86.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.17.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $121.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.27%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 142.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 76,074 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 33.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

