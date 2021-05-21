Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 14.050-14.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95 billion-$3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.Deckers Outdoor also updated its FY22 guidance to $14.05-$14.65 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $363.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $369.53.

Shares of NYSE DECK traded up $24.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $335.76. 1,111,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,352. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $170.00 and a 12-month high of $353.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $337.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total value of $167,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,182 shares in the company, valued at $9,429,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $502,760. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

