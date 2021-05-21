Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Martin J. Wygod Purchases 8,000 Shares

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Martin J. Wygod bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $79,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FORA traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,037. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15. Forian Inc. has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $45.00.

Get Forian alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forian in the 1st quarter worth $1,607,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Forian during the 1st quarter worth about $1,571,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Forian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forian during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000.

Forian Inc provides a suite of SaaS solutions, data management capabilities, and proprietary data and analytics to optimize and measure operational, clinical, and financial performance for customers within the life sciences and healthcare payor and provider segments, as well as cannabis manufacturers, dispensaries, cultivators, and regulators.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Forian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.